Cwm LLC Purchases 2,290 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,646,000 after buying an additional 9,969,418 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $364,237,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after buying an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,961,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $724,566,000 after buying an additional 968,055 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,924,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $200,273,000 after purchasing an additional 901,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.85.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX opened at $105.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $74.02 and a 52 week high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

