AdvisorNet Financial Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 51.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,482 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,488,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,193 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 32,534,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,984,000 after buying an additional 84,047 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,965,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,578,000 after acquiring an additional 136,741 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,753,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,369 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,541,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,813,000 after acquiring an additional 191,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KEY. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $11.00 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $13.50 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.36.

KeyCorp Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSE:KEY opened at $11.43 on Friday. KeyCorp has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.23.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $125,242.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,070.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $125,242.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,070.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $733,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 335,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,280,348.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

