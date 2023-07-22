abrdn plc Purchases 2,561 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

abrdn plc grew its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $14,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,980,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,820,957,000 after purchasing an additional 60,024 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,846,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $752,817,000 after purchasing an additional 75,001 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,300,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,453,000 after purchasing an additional 409,697 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $325,230,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,657,000 after acquiring an additional 370,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $166.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,490,352.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,352. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $166.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,490,352.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,352. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $313,604.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,470,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ENPH. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $247.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $281.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.66.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $177.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 51.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.14 and its 200-day moving average is $195.36. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.15 and a fifty-two week high of $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $726.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.44 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 74.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

