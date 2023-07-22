Cwm LLC Increases Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 194.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,957 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,162 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,116 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 259.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 578 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 38,611 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

RIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus decreased their price target on Rio Tinto Group from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Rio Tinto Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,360.50.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $66.49 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.92 and a fifty-two week high of $80.51. The firm has a market cap of $83.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

