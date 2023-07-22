Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,371 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after buying an additional 39,693 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,953 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,183,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,183,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,687 shares of company stock worth $2,471,690. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Micron Technology Stock Up 1.5 %

MU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $65.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.91 billion, a PE ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $74.77.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.16%.

Micron Technology Profile



Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.



