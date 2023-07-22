Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $388.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.41 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 38.48% and a return on equity of 13.95%. Bank OZK’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

OZK opened at $41.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.22. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $30.72 and a 1 year high of $49.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 29.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank OZK

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Bank OZK from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.86.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,791,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,144 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at $46,878,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 204.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,409,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,460,000 after buying an additional 946,106 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 919,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,449,000 after buying an additional 412,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 393.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 500,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,130,000 after buying an additional 399,411 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

