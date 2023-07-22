Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 61.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 72.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of KHC opened at $36.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.70. The stock has a market cap of $44.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.66. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.73 and a 12 month high of $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.77.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,597,444. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

