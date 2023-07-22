U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its position in U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in U-Haul were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U-Haul in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $301,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in U-Haul in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U-Haul in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in U-Haul by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in U-Haul by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

U-Haul Stock Performance

Shares of UHAL opened at $61.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.62 and its 200-day moving average is $60.55. U-Haul Holding has a 12 month low of $49.37 and a 12 month high of $70.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

U-Haul ( NASDAQ:UHAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.34). U-Haul had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that U-Haul Holding will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of U-Haul in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U-Haul in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at U-Haul

In other news, insider Karl A. Schmidt bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $74,385.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 43.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About U-Haul

U-Haul Holding Company operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

