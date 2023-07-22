Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 10,120 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 297,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,424,000 after buying an additional 101,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,346,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,223,000 after purchasing an additional 163,622 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter valued at about $377,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:INDA opened at $44.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $38.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.20.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

