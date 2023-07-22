The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Purchased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 190.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Chemours were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CC. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Chemours during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Price Performance

Shares of CC opened at $38.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.96. The Chemours Company has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $39.05.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

Insider Activity at Chemours

In other Chemours news, CEO Mark Newman acquired 7,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $265,300.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,244,651.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,912 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $304,790.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,519.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Newman bought 7,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $265,300.43. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 266,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,244,651.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chemours from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chemours from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Chemours in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.11.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

