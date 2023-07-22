Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,056 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of ON Semiconductor worth $23,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 122,198.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057,365 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,064,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,139,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,216 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,608,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2,051.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,326,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,461 shares in the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $98.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.32. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a twelve month low of $54.93 and a twelve month high of $105.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.73.

Insider Transactions at ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $2,025,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 573,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,648,818.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $128,513.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,144,072.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $2,025,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 573,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,648,818.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,036 shares of company stock valued at $8,821,539. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ON. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.08.

ON Semiconductor Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

