United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Holdings Raised by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,622,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,701 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $22,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in United Microelectronics by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in United Microelectronics during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. HSBC cut United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.80 to $6.46 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.46.

United Microelectronics Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of United Microelectronics stock opened at $7.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.13. United Microelectronics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $8.97.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 30.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Microelectronics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be issued a $0.453 dividend. This is an increase from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.36%. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

Further Reading

