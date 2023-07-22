Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $23.87 Million Stake in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,386,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100,469 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 2.58% of Century Aluminum worth $23,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,536,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927,814 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,476,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,038,000 after acquiring an additional 313,925 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,433,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,967,000 after purchasing an additional 446,228 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,178,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,004,000 after purchasing an additional 34,068 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 471.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,341,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Price Performance

Shares of CENX stock opened at $8.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Century Aluminum has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $12.97. The company has a market capitalization of $814.30 million, a P/E ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 2.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $552.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.91 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

CENX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Century Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Century Aluminum to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Matt Aboud bought 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $130,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,415.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. Century Aluminum Company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

