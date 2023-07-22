Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $24.42 Million Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $24,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1,387.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DPZ opened at $385.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.83. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.84 and a 1 year high of $417.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $325.35 and its 200 day moving average is $328.53.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 10.24%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 37.32%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DPZ shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $343.00 to $349.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $395.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $372.03.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

