Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $26.28 Million Holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 585,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 57,953 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $26,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,161.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,602,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,414,000 after buying an additional 3,316,747 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 4,741.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,315,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,616,000 after buying an additional 2,267,840 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,201,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,983,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,143,000 after buying an additional 791,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,615.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 627,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,803,000 after buying an additional 590,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Price Performance

FEZ opened at $46.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.49. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.13 and a fifty-two week high of $47.40.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.