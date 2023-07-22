Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $26.44 Million Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,717 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $26,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 13,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $81.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.23 and a 200-day moving average of $78.26. The stock has a market cap of $75.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $83.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 9.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Argus raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.86.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.