Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 49.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,814,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,783,126 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $27,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.3% in the first quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 479,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,247,000 after acquiring an additional 6,385 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 47.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 460,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after acquiring an additional 148,789 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter worth $1,930,826,000,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 162.4% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,868 shares during the period. Finally, Herbst Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 56.0% during the first quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 81,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 29,122 shares during the period. 56.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of WBD stock opened at $12.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.53. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 21.51%. On average, analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 738,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,289,885.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WBD. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Barrington Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.42.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

