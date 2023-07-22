Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $40.68 Million Stock Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 730,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 28,719 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $40,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in First American Financial by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 122,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First American Financial during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in First American Financial by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 90,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,734,000 after acquiring an additional 16,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FAF opened at $58.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.02. First American Financial Co. has a one year low of $43.54 and a one year high of $64.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 1.25.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.01%. Equities analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.52%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on First American Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on First American Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First American Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

