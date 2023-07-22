Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $28.53 Million Stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 690,696 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 25,936 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $28,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 131.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 634 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NuVasive Trading Up 0.4 %

NUVA opened at $43.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.09. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.17 and a 12 month high of $54.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $307.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.43 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 11.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NUVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NuVasive from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of NuVasive from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NuVasive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.87.

About NuVasive

(Free Report)

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.