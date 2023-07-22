Headlands Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Headlands Technologies LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 19,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $44.35 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $44.58. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.34 and a 200-day moving average of $41.22.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.