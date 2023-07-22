Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 56,690 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,308,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 56,690 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Delek US were worth $30,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Delek US by 44.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Delek US by 61.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Delek US by 354.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the first quarter worth $155,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. 98.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DK. TheStreet raised Delek US from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Delek US from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Delek US from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Delek US from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Delek US from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.55.

Delek US stock opened at $25.58 on Friday. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $35.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.45.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.31. Delek US had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Delek US’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

