Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 13,140 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,140 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.83% of EnerSys worth $29,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENS. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in EnerSys by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in EnerSys by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 12,406 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in EnerSys by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in EnerSys by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,691,000 after purchasing an additional 101,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at EnerSys

In related news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 10,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $1,098,060.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,783.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EnerSys Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of EnerSys in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of EnerSys from $110.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of EnerSys from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EnerSys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $109.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.66 and its 200 day moving average is $89.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.36. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $56.72 and a fifty-two week high of $113.34.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.44. EnerSys had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $990.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.43%.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

