Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 366,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile worth $29,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 17.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Performance

Shares of SQM stock opened at $74.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.48. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a one year low of $60.21 and a one year high of $115.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.97.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Cuts Dividend

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.49). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 82.96% and a net margin of 35.24%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.5119 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SQM. HSBC dropped their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $90.50 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.69.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

