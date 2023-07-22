Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $30.75 Million Position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,481,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,248 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $30,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,508,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,148,000 after purchasing an additional 669,647 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,324,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,646,000 after purchasing an additional 971,590 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,353,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,693,000 after purchasing an additional 118,487 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,124,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,419,000 after purchasing an additional 182,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Cadence Bank by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,913,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,406,000 after acquiring an additional 330,303 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CADE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cadence Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

CADE opened at $22.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.18. Cadence Bank has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $29.41. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $600.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

