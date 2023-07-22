Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 1,593 Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,281,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Bilibili worth $30,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BILI. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth $40,273,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Bilibili by 472.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 730,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,298,000 after buying an additional 602,566 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the fourth quarter worth $10,298,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bilibili by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 1,148,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,196,000 after buying an additional 394,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the fourth quarter worth $8,914,000. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Bilibili Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BILI opened at $15.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.52. Bilibili Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.23 and a twelve month high of $29.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($2.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.82) by $0.31. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 42.16% and a negative net margin of 26.75%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.77) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BILI. UBS Group decreased their target price on Bilibili from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. HSBC decreased their target price on Bilibili from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Bilibili from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bilibili from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Bilibili Profile

(Free Report)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.