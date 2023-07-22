Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,964,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 119,164 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 3.09% of Dynavax Technologies worth $38,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 59,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 19,614 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC grew its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 21,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 42,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 10,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,486,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,454,000 after buying an additional 25,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on DVAX. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Dynavax Technologies from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Dynavax Technologies Stock Up 2.1 %

DVAX opened at $14.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 9.07 and a quick ratio of 8.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.49. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $17.48.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $46.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.67 million. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 35.99% and a return on equity of 45.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO David F. Novack sold 17,515 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $190,913.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dynavax Technologies news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $6,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,415,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,622,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 17,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $190,913.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,738.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

