Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,252,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 178,443 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 2.26% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $35,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BCRX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,207,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $214,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794,135 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,004,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,431,000 after buying an additional 3,542,051 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 91.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,967,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,432,000 after buying an additional 2,377,445 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $22,829,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3,445.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,948,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,616,000 after buying an additional 1,893,640 shares during the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director Machelle Sanders sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $31,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,375.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.29.

BCRX opened at $7.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.66. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $15.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.89.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $68.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

