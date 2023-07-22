Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $32.89 Million Stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,409,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,315 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of TechnipFMC worth $32,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 199.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

FTI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. BTIG Research raised their price target on TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on TechnipFMC from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised TechnipFMC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TechnipFMC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

FTI opened at $17.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.90 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. TechnipFMC plc has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $18.24.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

