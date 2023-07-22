Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 319,511 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,691 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $35,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 5.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Aptiv by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $109.24 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $124.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 49.21, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.78 and its 200-day moving average is $104.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Aptiv had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $141.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Aptiv from $136.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $69,141.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,075.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

