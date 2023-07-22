Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 764,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,015 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.84% of Avient worth $31,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVNT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Avient by 398.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Avient by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Avient by 123.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Avient in the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new stake in Avient in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Avient Stock Performance

Shares of AVNT stock opened at $40.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.87. Avient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.54.

Avient Increases Dividend

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Avient had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $845.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Avient’s payout ratio is presently 14.12%.

About Avient

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

