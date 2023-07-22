Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $32.45 Million Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 615,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $32,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 432.9% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In related news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 180,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,804,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 180,076 shares in the company, valued at $10,804,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,069,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,474,600. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC opened at $57.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.42. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $35.95 and a one year high of $60.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.40.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.01 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 21.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

