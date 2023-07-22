Headlands Technologies LLC Takes $29,000 Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Murphy Oil by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Murphy Oil by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,048 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Murphy Oil by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Murphy Oil by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Murphy Oil by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 28,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on MUR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Murphy Oil Stock Up 1.0 %

In other Murphy Oil news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 14,500 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $509,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,192.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $41.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.36. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $29.81 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $841.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.23 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 30.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Further Reading

