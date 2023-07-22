5,426 Shares in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Bought by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,426 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the first quarter worth $47,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Seneca House Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.99% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $5.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.65. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $5.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 502.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $929.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently 1,200.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America downgraded Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.70 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.18.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

