144 Shares in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Bought by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WEX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $196.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 58.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.60. WEX Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $204.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.69.

Insider Activity at WEX

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $612.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.98 million. WEX had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 32.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $8,015,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,998 shares in the company, valued at $15,989,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $8,015,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,998 shares in the company, valued at $15,989,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.25, for a total transaction of $129,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,927.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,896 shares of company stock worth $8,494,961. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of WEX from $219.00 to $226.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of WEX from $222.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.18.

About WEX

(Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.