Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 727,997 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,193 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $35,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Pegasystems by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Pegasystems by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Pegasystems by 502.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Pegasystems in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pegasystems news, insider Leon Trefler sold 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $162,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pegasystems news, insider Leon Trefler sold 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $162,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $74,098.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,507,268.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,363 shares of company stock worth $363,240 in the last ninety days. 50.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pegasystems Price Performance

PEGA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Pegasystems from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on Pegasystems from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Pegasystems from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.92.

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $54.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.03. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $59.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.33). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 84.13% and a negative net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $325.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.88 million. Equities analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently -2.68%.

Pegasystems Profile

(Free Report)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.