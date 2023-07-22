Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,008,911 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.25% of KB Financial Group worth $36,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in KB Financial Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in KB Financial Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,419,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,327,000 after purchasing an additional 23,138 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in KB Financial Group by 19.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 18,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in KB Financial Group by 57.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in KB Financial Group by 17.5% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 720,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,226,000 after purchasing an additional 107,023 shares during the period. 5.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

KB Financial Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of KB Financial Group stock opened at $37.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.92. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $48.28. The firm has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KB Financial Group ( NYSE:KB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The bank reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.08. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

KB Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.