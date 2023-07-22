Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 2,210 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 574,186 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.70% of Integra LifeSciences worth $32,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 34,396 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 14,180 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,580,091 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $144,666,000 after purchasing an additional 18,360 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 1.8% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 227,498 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $13,061,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,504 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on IART shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Argus cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.14.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, CEO Witte Jan De acquired 7,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.50 per share, for a total transaction of $299,992.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 12,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,723. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IART stock opened at $45.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $37.36 and a 12 month high of $60.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.01 and its 200 day moving average is $51.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $380.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.21 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

