Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) by 33.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,929,382 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,499,597 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Veradigm were worth $38,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Veradigm by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,852,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,957,000 after buying an additional 584,339 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,448,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,174,000 after purchasing an additional 136,905 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,916,000 after purchasing an additional 33,106 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,926,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,989,000 after purchasing an additional 620,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,422,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,027,000 after purchasing an additional 139,142 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDRX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veradigm in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus downgraded shares of Veradigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Veradigm in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Veradigm from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Veradigm from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veradigm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.36.

Veradigm stock opened at $13.40 on Friday. Veradigm Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $19.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.06.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

