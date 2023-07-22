Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $33,000 in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 376.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Get Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

Shares of TMF opened at $7.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.32. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $14.48.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.