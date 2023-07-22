Headlands Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Headlands Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 74.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IWO opened at $249.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $237.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.86. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $201.72 and a twelve month high of $255.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

