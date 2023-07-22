Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 706,415 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,078 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.03% of Lumentum worth $38,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 246.9% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lumentum by 6,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Lumentum by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Lumentum by 187.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Lumentum by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $415,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,629 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,554.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LITE opened at $51.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.07. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $96.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -94.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 16.02% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $383.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.08 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on LITE shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Lumentum from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Lumentum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumentum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

