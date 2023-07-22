Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $34,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Honeywell International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,275,277,000 after buying an additional 241,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,347,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,641,015,000 after purchasing an additional 240,818 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 101,603.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,989 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,843,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,037,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,532,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $756,977,000 after purchasing an additional 71,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.3 %

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HON stock opened at $208.60 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $138.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.13.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.51%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

