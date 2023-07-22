Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 4,365 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,365 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.53% of Chemed worth $42,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHE. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,914,000 after buying an additional 230,531 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at $98,742,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at $71,705,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Chemed by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 184,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,363,000 after purchasing an additional 108,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Chemed by 2,529.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,396,000 after purchasing an additional 62,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.34, for a total transaction of $2,197,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,571 shares in the company, valued at $65,685,133.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.34, for a total value of $2,197,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,571 shares in the company, valued at $65,685,133.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.24, for a total value of $160,006.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,664.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,624 shares of company stock worth $3,076,019. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHE. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chemed in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chemed from $587.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $562.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $430.16 and a 12 month high of $570.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $540.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $529.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.53.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.01. Chemed had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $560.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.18 million. Research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 20.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.57%.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

