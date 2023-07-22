Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 44,505 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,979,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,505 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.85% of Macerich worth $42,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Macerich during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Macerich during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Macerich by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Macerich by 312.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Macerich by 92.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

MAC opened at $12.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The Macerich Company has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.85 and its 200 day moving average is $11.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently -170.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAC shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Macerich from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Macerich in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macerich in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Macerich from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Macerich in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator, and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

