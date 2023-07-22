Headlands Technologies LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Headlands Technologies LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 45.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 25,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 24,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $289,775,000,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 33,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE opened at $117.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.47. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.60 and a fifty-two week high of $132.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.