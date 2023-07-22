Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $35,000 in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Comerica by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Comerica by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Comerica by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $50.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $87.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.15. Comerica had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 30.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.93%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Comerica from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.24 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.77.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

