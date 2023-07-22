2,065 Shares in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Acquired by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,065 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,757,539 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $616,355,000 after buying an additional 387,794 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $322,771,000 after buying an additional 3,295,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,325,630 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $117,877,000 after acquiring an additional 211,682 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,855,860 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $110,448,000 after acquiring an additional 98,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,983,522 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,175,000 after acquiring an additional 271,491 shares during the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $15.99 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $22.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLF. StockNews.com raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.53.

In other news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $98,670.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 237,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,695.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $98,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 237,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,695.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keith Koci purchased 7,300 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $108,551.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 383,358 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,533.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 125,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,531 over the last three months. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

