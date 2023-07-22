Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 276 Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,647,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $994,744,000 after buying an additional 591,348 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,378,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $769,084,000 after purchasing an additional 160,880 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,323,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,012,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,739,000 after buying an additional 222,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,999,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,631,000 after buying an additional 174,087 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Shares of SUI stock opened at $139.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 80.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.63 and a 52 week high of $172.67.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($1.42). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $651.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 215.03%.

Insider Transactions at Sun Communities

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.18 per share, for a total transaction of $50,472.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,083 shares in the company, valued at $9,221,612.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $168.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.25.

About Sun Communities

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 179,700 developed sites and approximately 47,990 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.