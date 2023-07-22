Headlands Technologies LLC Sells 771 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Headlands Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 74.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 197.5% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 437.9% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 6,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $162.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.80 and a 200 day moving average of $154.27. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $162.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

