Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 27,877 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Weibo by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,789,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $110,265,000 after buying an additional 1,212,896 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,207,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $99,570,000 after acquiring an additional 137,011 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 149.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,059,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,114 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Weibo by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,268,963 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,898,000 after purchasing an additional 122,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Weibo by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,730,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,688,000 after purchasing an additional 65,731 shares during the last quarter. 29.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WB. StockNews.com raised shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, 58.com restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Weibo in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weibo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.42.

Weibo Trading Up 0.1 %

WB opened at $13.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.52. Weibo Co. has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.69.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The information services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $413.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.70 million. Weibo had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Weibo Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Weibo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd.

Weibo Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

